Spanish envoy meets Khar

ISLAMABAD: Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico on Monday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and global matters.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that Khar had a constructive meeting with Spanish Ambassador Giménez-Rico on bilateral, regional, and global matters.

While speaking to the ambassador, Khar said that Spain is an important partner of Pakistan.

“We look forward to have further high-level contacts to cement Pakistan-Spain partnership”, she added.

