Minister supports idea of empowering POs to administer oaths PM, CM

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has supported the idea of bringing the constitutional amendment to empower the presiding officer to administer oath to the prime minister or chief minister soon after his/her election instead of leaving the task to the president or governor.

Talking to Business Recorder at the PML-N Secretariat, Rana who is also PML-N Punjab president, said the president and the Punjab governor are not performing their constitutional obligations.

It may be noted that formation of a new provincial cabinet after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab was delayed for want of change of Omar Sarfraz Cheema. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already moved a summary for Omar Cheema’s removal to President Arif Alvi on April 16.

Rejecting the PTI’s narrative, Rana said the politics of Imran Khan is based on lies and he (Imran) cannot hoodwink the masses anymore. He said the PML-N does not believe in revenge but law will take its due course in case of violation of law by anyone.

As per the Constitution, President Dr Arif Alvi can hold a summary sent by the premier for 14 days without a decision. On the expiry of the period, the prime minister may re-endorse his advice in this respect and the president can hold his decision for another 10 days. After this period, the governor will stand removed and the prime minister is authorised to appoint a new governor. PM Shehbaz Sharif had already moved a summary to president for appointment of Baligh ur Rehman as new Punjab governor.

