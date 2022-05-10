Pakistan
The Weather
10 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 9, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 10, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-30 (°C) 01-00 (%) 42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-20 (°C) 01-00 (%) 35-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 39-27 (°C) 01-00 (%) 38-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:48 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
