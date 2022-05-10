ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 9, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 10, 2022)....
Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 9, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 10, 2022).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            41-30 (°C) 01-00 (%)        42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)        35-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            35-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        39-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)        38-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:06 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:48 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

weather report weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

NA condemns anti-army statements

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Read more stories