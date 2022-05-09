ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.67%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-8.37%)
FFL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.13%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-10.81%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.65%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.76%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.46%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.29%)
TELE 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.2%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-9.91%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.11%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-5.26%)
WAVES 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.39%)
YOUW 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.96%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -183.9 (-4.09%)
BR30 15,066 Decreased By -992 (-6.18%)
KSE100 43,301 Decreased By -1539.8 (-3.43%)
KSE30 16,511 Decreased By -637.7 (-3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar rides to two-decade highs as rates rise; euro struggles

Reuters 09 May, 2022

LONDON: The dollar climbed to its highest levels in two decades on Monday as a combination of rising US Treasury yields and a tightening lockdown in China boosted the safe haven appeal of the greenback.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar topped 104.19 for the first time since July 2002, extending its almost 9% rise this year. The dollar’s rise has been aided by a relentless march higher in US Treasury yields.

On Monday, yields on ten-year benchmark debt hit 3.18% for the first time since Nov 2018. They have doubled over the past two months.

“It is hard to go against the current momentum for higher yields and US dollar strength in the near term,” Mizuho strategists said in a daily note.

Even though the peak in US interest rates in the current hiking cycle is seen at around 3.5% in mid-2023, the speed of the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle is far greater than its peers at the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

That is evident in the euro zone where recent hawkish comments by policymakers have prompted investors to start repricing rate expectations even though projected rate hikes in Europe will lag the United States by a big margin.

Money markets expect the United States to raise interest rates by another 200 bps during the remainder of the year, taking benchmark rates to nearly 3%, while a projected 92 bps of hikes by the ECB will just take its benchmark deposit rate into positive territory.

Australia, NZ dollars slide amid China woes, yuan decline

The Fed hiked its benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points last week and strong jobs data has reinforced bets on further big hikes, with inflation figures due on Wednesday in focus as next risk of an upside surprise.

The growth sensitive Australian dollar fell 1% to $0.6999, its lowest since February. Sterling and the New Zealand dollar hit 22-month lows, while the euro and yen were barely above recent major troughs.

Cryptocurrencies have been battered in the rush from risky assets and bitcoin was nursing weekend losses and near its lowest levels of the year at $33,500 while ether , which fell 4% on Sunday, was at $2,440.

Yuan US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar rides to two-decade highs as rates rise; euro struggles

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

5 edible items: Subsidy likely to continue for 2 more months

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil falls on China demand worries, possible EU ban on Russia oil eyed

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

Read more stories