May 09, 2022
Markets

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes corn

Reuters 09 May, 2022

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine are excluded as origins after their conflict disrupted their grain exports, traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Monday, May 9.

Corn, wheat firm on crop risks

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 10.

