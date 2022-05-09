Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Armed Forces on Sunday taking exception of unlawful and unethical practice of dragging the military in country’s internal politics said that the armed forces expect all to abide by the law and keep them out of political discourse in the best interest of the country.

According to ISPR, recently there have been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country.

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

It said these attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to the Armed Forces, as well as, their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media.

This practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements and remarks is extremely damaging, said the statement.

