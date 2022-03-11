Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, March 10: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday reiterated that the army had nothing to do with the politics in the country.

During a press briefing, he urged not to speculate in this regard.

“It is better for all of us to avoid unnecessary speculation on this matter”, he added.

He said that this had been the stance of the Pakistan Army and will continue to be its stance, urging everyone to avoid speculation.

While briefing the media on an Indian “high speed flying object” that fell in Mian Channu, Khanewal district on Wednesday night, he said on March 9, at 6:43pm, a high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). From its initial course, the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan’s air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50pm.

An Indian projectile on Thursday entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district, causing some damage to the surrounding areas.

Pakistan as a responsible nation strongly condemned the incident and asked India for an explanation.

He said that when the projectile fell, it damaged some civilian property. “Thankfully, no loss or injury to human life was caused,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) continuously monitored the complete flight path of the flying object from its point of origin near Sirsa in India till its point of impact near Mian Channu.

He went on to say that the PAF initiated requisite tactical actions in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that the flight path of the object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property.

Air Vice Marshall Tariq Zia told the media that at the time this projectile was picked up, there were two airway routes active and several commercial airlines in the area. “If you look at the speed and height of the projectile, it was 40,000 feet high, and the airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers.”

Maj Gen Iftikhar confirmed that there was “no sensitive installation in the area where the object fell down.”

In response to a question, he said “testing and trial of such weapon systems do take place”. “But what this was, India has to explain.”

“This incident reflects the questionable capabilities of the human resources working on these programmes in India as well as this technology.”

Asked for more details about the object, he said “we are not claiming anything right now”. “As a responsible nation, we will wait for India to respond. We have given details of whatever we know right now. But it is for the Indians to explain what happened in Mian Channu.”

“All our forces are alert to the threat and challenges that we face.”

Speaking about an uptick of terrorism incidents in the country, especially the Sibi blast a day ago in which seven security officials embraced martyrdom, the DG ISPR said that the country’s armed forces are taking

Prompt actions to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

“So far, we have killed 80 terrorists during the past few weeks,” he said.

