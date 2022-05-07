Interior minister warns Imran Khan, wants guarantee on peaceful long march

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday former prime minister Imran Khan must ask his supporters to be peaceful at PTI's long march in Islamabad.

Reacting to Imran's rally at Mianwali on Friday, the minister tweeted that Imran has said the "long march will be a bloody long march." According to Sanaullah, if Imran doesn't urge his supporters to be peaceful and instead encourages them to 'set the house on fire', then the minister will not let him out of the house."

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Sanaullah criticised the PTI chairman for "inciting" and "misleading" the public against the government.

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

This comes following Imran's jalsa at Mianwali on Friday in which he had announced that he is beginning a Haqeeqi Azad Tehreek (real independence movement) from Mianwali.

The PTI chairman announced that he would give a call to the nation for the Islamabad march any time after May 20.

He said that the public rally of millions of people could not be stopped by anyone including Rana Sanaullah or PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He also accused Sanaullah of murdering people, mostly in police encounters.

Sanaullah earlier demanded PTI condemn and apologise for the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident, and said the government knows the people who hounded PM Shehbaz's delegation in Saudi Arabia were "Imran's people".

"They have been identified. Take action against them," Sanaullah said.

"If you do not let go of these tactics and keep encouraging your supporters to disrespect members of other parties, you will face the same fate too. You will not be able to escape from it," the interior minister warned Khan.