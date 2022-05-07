Brecorder Logo
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 06, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          186.50    187.00   DKK                 26.07    26.17
SAUDIA RIYAL         49.20     49.70   NOK                 19.47    19.57
UAE DIRHAM           50.30     50.80   SEK                 18.57    18.67
EURO                195.50    197.50   AUD $              130.00   131.50
UK POUND            230.00    235.00   CAD $              143.50   145.00
JAPANI YEN         1.40337   1.42337   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 186.90    187.90   CHINESE YUAN        28.00    29.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

