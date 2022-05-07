Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
07 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 06, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 186.50 187.00 DKK 26.07 26.17
SAUDIA RIYAL 49.20 49.70 NOK 19.47 19.57
UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.80 SEK 18.57 18.67
EURO 195.50 197.50 AUD $ 130.00 131.50
UK POUND 230.00 235.00 CAD $ 143.50 145.00
JAPANI YEN 1.40337 1.42337 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 186.90 187.90 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
