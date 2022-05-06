Zambia finmin says IMF programme needed for orderly debt restructuring

Brecorder Logo
LUSAKA: An orderly debt restructuring process for Zambia will be extremely difficult to achieve without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday.

Musokotwane told a news briefing that an IMF programme was expected to be concluded by the end of June, while the World Bank has also committed to providing financial resources to the country.

Zambia became the first COVID-19 pandemic-era default in 2020 and is struggling with a debt burden of almost $32 billion, around 120% of its gross domestic product.

