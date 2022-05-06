IGP commends force for ensuring foolproof security

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has commended the police force for ensuring foolproof security arrangements during the three-day celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr across Punjab.

In his message to the force on Thursday, the IGP said the Punjab police personnel deserve commendation for ensuring best security arrangements for Eid gatherings at open places, including mosques, imambargahs and minority worship places in all districts of the province on Eid.

“I commend you for your hard work and dedication in maintaining law and order in the province”, he said, adding that 43,427 police officers, including volunteers, were deployed in field for the protection of 24,743 mosques and imambargahs and 782 open places where Eid gatherings were held across Punjab.

He said the officers of police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, IT Branch, Traffic Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have performed their best duties during the Eid celebrations.

