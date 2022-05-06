Maryam set to address public meetings from today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to counter PTI narrative on political front and has devised a programme of public meetings to be addressed by Maryam Nawaz.

As per programme, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will address public meeting in Attock on May 6. She will address the party workers at Football Ground Okara on May 8. On May 15, Maryam will address a public rally in Kotla. Later Maryam is scheduled to address public meetings in KP.

A few days before Eid-ul-Fitr, Maryam had launched a public campaign from Lahore when she visited different parts of the city and addressed party workers.

Moreover, reacting to Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema’s statement that he will arrest CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif if provided ‘a subedar and four soldiers,’ the PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary said ‘a havildar and four soldiers’ are soon coming to Governor House to throw Cheema out from the office.

Talal said the time has come to end the unconstitutional occupation of Imran Niazi’s tout on the Governor House. He said he (Omar) would be headed directly to jail from Governor House due to unconstitutional steps taken by him.

It may be noted that Omar Cheema has been at the centre of controversy in Punjab since the PTI appointed him as governor replacing Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the peak of the crisis last month.

