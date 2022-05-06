Punjab govt initiates inquiry against Commissioner PESSI

LAHORE: Punjab government has started facts finding inquiry against Commissioner, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) regarding embezzlements on the recommendation of Establishment Division Islamabad.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal appointed Javed Qazi Secretary Health Punjab, as facts finding officer regarding the matter. The following points were investigated and considered during the inquiry.

The governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security approved Rs5 million during its meeting in connection with hiring of consultancy firm. Subsequently, after getting signatures of the Chairman, governing body minister labour, Syed Bilal Haider, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions made fabrication and managed to enhance the estimate as Rs15 million in a very clandestine manner with bad intention and reason best known to him.

The government approved construction of 50 beds hospital at Sargodha for industrial workers. The governing body of PESSI on the recommendation of procurement Committee consisting of six members approved with the total cost of project 284.42 million.

Syed Bilal Haider , Commissioner , PESSI transgressed the power of governing body, PESSI unlawfully reduced facilities of project decreasing cost as Rs217.09 million by getting favourable recommendation from his subordinate members of Procurement Committee consisting of 3 members by not associating members of the governing body .

The uplifting of Head Officer building of PESSI was approved with the estimate cost of Rs8.45 million. Syed Bilal Haider, Commissioner PESSI transgressed his authority and in naked violation of the decision of governing body enhanced the scope of work and escalated the cost to Rs14.466 million without justification and prior approval of governing body.

PESSI invited tenders for the procurement of Electro–Medical Equipment for PESSI hospitals for the year 2021-22. Instead of observations of the Technical Committee to scrap the tender and its re-Advertisement, Syed Bilal Haider Commissioner PESSI decided to purchase certain equipment in pursuance of the same procurement process which has been found irregular and ambiguous by the Technical Committee which is a glaring irregularity and defiance of the order of the Honourable Lahore High Court, PPRA Rules and observation of the Technical Committee.

