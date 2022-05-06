Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 05, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 06, 2022)...
Recorder Report 06 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 05, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 06, 2022)

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            36-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        38-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      32-16 (°C) 25-00 (%)        34-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          36-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            31-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        33-22 (°C) 01-00 (%)        34-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:04 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:51 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

