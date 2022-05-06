Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 05, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 06, 2022)...
06 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 05, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 06, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 36-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-16 (°C) 25-00 (%) 34-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-22 (°C) 01-00 (%) 34-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:04 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:51 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
