ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Muhammad Saleem 03 May, 2022

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Fitr marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan is being celebrated across Pakistan on today, with traditional religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgah across the country. Prayer leaders in their sermons would highlight the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. Special prayers will be offered for the country’s progress and prosperity as well as welfare of Muslim communities worldwide.

After offering Eid prayers, the people will exchange Eid greetings. Later, they would visit their relatives to offer Eid greetings. The law-enforcing agencies have adopted foolproof security arrangements for the Eid congregation and other recreational places.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will offer Eid prayers in Lahore. He will also visit graves of his elders and other relatives at Jati Umrah. He is expected to meet the PML-N leaders and workers

Eid on Tuesday?

Newspapers will bring out special supplements while Radio and TV channels will present special programmes.

Moreover, the people are thronging markets for Eid shopping. Huge rush of the people was witnessed at markets and shops.

This year, two Eids again observed as the people in parts of KP observed Eid on Monday and offered Eid prayers. Every year there is a difference of opinion on the matter of moon-sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr by different groups. Religious festivals should be a cause of unity and not of dispute, religious leaders said, adding: “We must follow the laws of our country while living in Pakistan.”

Leaders of different political parties have felicitated the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and called for keeping alive the same spirit and share our happiness and joys with the destitute and poor segments of the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Ramazan Eid ul Fitr Eid prayers Eid greetings

Comments

1000 characters

Eid-ul-Fitr today

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Read more stories