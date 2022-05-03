Eid-ul-Fitr today

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Fitr marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan is being celebrated across Pakistan on today, with traditional religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgah across the country. Prayer leaders in their sermons would highlight the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. Special prayers will be offered for the country’s progress and prosperity as well as welfare of Muslim communities worldwide.

After offering Eid prayers, the people will exchange Eid greetings. Later, they would visit their relatives to offer Eid greetings. The law-enforcing agencies have adopted foolproof security arrangements for the Eid congregation and other recreational places.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will offer Eid prayers in Lahore. He will also visit graves of his elders and other relatives at Jati Umrah. He is expected to meet the PML-N leaders and workers

Eid on Tuesday?

Newspapers will bring out special supplements while Radio and TV channels will present special programmes.

Moreover, the people are thronging markets for Eid shopping. Huge rush of the people was witnessed at markets and shops.

This year, two Eids again observed as the people in parts of KP observed Eid on Monday and offered Eid prayers. Every year there is a difference of opinion on the matter of moon-sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr by different groups. Religious festivals should be a cause of unity and not of dispute, religious leaders said, adding: “We must follow the laws of our country while living in Pakistan.”

Leaders of different political parties have felicitated the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and called for keeping alive the same spirit and share our happiness and joys with the destitute and poor segments of the society.

