Eid on Tuesday?

KARACHI: The Met Office has ruled out sighting of Shawwal moon on May 1, indicating that Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Citing astronomical parameters, it said that there is a “no chance” of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH on the evening of May 1, 2022 i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1443 AH.

“The new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 1:28 am,” it added.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the eve of May 1.

APP adds: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1443 AH in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings would be held at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press release on Saturday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad would announce the final decision about crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to that end.