UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for implementation of leadership’s decisions

A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of decisions taken by the leadership of both countries.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the UAE since assuming office.

During their visit, the UAE economic experts will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, during which a discussion would be held on recommendations to increase economic activities between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

The delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate bilateral economic activities.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

In addition, talks would be held to discuss cooperation in the power, petroleum, and industrial sectors.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz underscored his government’s commitment to advance economic relations with the UAE after Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on him in Islamabad and congratulated him on his new role.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which are firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity," read a press release issued by the PM's Office (PMO).

The PM said relations were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts, adding that the UAE and Pakistan have close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration.