PM Shehbaz wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

Prime Minister Sharif underscored his government’s commitment to advance economic relations with the UAE after Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on him in Islamabad and congratulated him on his new role.

Sharif said high-level interactions provide continuous momentum to the growth of bilateral cooperation.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which are firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity," read a press release issued by the PM's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The PM said relations were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts, adding that the UAE and Pakistan have close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration.

"The Prime Minister underscored his Government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship, focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security, and employment generation."

During the meeting, the PM also acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, which is "serving as a strong bridge between the two countries".