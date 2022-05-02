KP Health Department to set up social media monitoring unit

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to set up a Social Media Monitoring Unit to deal with the present situation besides highlighting a true image of the health sectors to the general public and check all those using social media against the department.

In this connection, the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent a letter to the concerned quarters about setting up a Social Media Monitoring Unit.

The letter said that the employees of the Health department and associations are using print, electronic and social media contrary to rules and regulations and other posts which should be checked through the Social Media Monitoring Unit.

The letter also pointed out the need to check all print, electronic and social media platforms, which are being used against government and health department policies.

The Social Media Monitoring Unit would identify such employees and associations and post and any such activity should be brought in the Social Media Monitoring Unit for further action, if any, the letter clarifies.

