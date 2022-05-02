1st May Labour Day: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

TEXT: FFC is the largest Urea Manufacturing Company of Pakistan with 51% market share holding a diverse investment portfolio comprising Fertilizer (FFBL), Renewable Energy (FFCEL), Cement (FCCL), Food (FFF), Technical Services (Olive) and Banking (Askari).

These institutions offer employment opportunities to a large size of workforce, while upholding our traditions of workers' safety and well-being. FFC is one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer with a contribution of over Rs. 30 billion in 2021 and has been recognized by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst Top 25 Companies for 11th consecutive year for compliance of code of corporate governance, company performance and efficient management.

FFC is continuously investing in its employees by providing essential skillsets to meet the global standards of operational health and safety ensuring a commitment of "No Harm - No Injury at the workplace.

” This vision lies at the heart of our quality, environment and occupational health and safety management systems, which are compliant to internationally recognized standards ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 respectively. In recognition of being the symbol of operational excellence, plant safety, environment sustenance and energy efficiency, International Fertilizer Association (IFA) has awarded 'Industry Stewardship Champion' Award for the 3rd consecutive year.

As a leading corporate of Pakistan, FFC maintains cordial relations with its labor. The Collective Bargaining Agency (CBA) forum is in place to protect worker rights and settle their issues in a timely and amicable manner. FFC complies with all local statutory and operational requirements concerning the provision of information to representatives and employees along with the support to its workers through loan schemes, worker Hajj scheme, safety token awards, worker children scholarships, bonus schemes, subsidized food, education and healthcare facilities are also provided to keep them motivated throughout the year.

On this Labor Day, the unsung heroes who fight it out every single day on the field makes sure that our 220 million strong population's food security is never at risk. They are without doubt chief contributors in our success and a huge part of the reason we can today call ourselves the front-runners in Pakistan's fertilizer industry.

It is with the toil and perseverance of each and every member of the FFC workforce that the future shines bright. We pledge to build this nation together; we are Partners in Prosperity.

FFC Energy Limited

FFCEL a pioneer and torch bearer in the domestic wind industry, pays homage to the people who worked tirelessly in realizing the dream; a mammoth task involving various public and private entities, making Pakistan less dependent on fossil fuels and thus achieving UNs Sustainable Development Goals.

Our human resource has met all these challenges through ingenuity, dedication and hard work ensuring maximum plant availability and reliability. FFCEL's top priority has always been ensuring safety & well-being of its employees while remaining motivated through provision of state-of-the-art facilities. FFCEL the only Wind IPP, which has started distribution of Worker's Profit Participation Funds (WPPF). A modern Technical Training Center is established to train our youth as per Global Wind Organization Standards.

Fauji Fresh n Freeze

FFF a leading company in the frozen fruits and vegetables industry. Our hardworking, passionate and committed workforce is considered our biggest asset, who deserve credit for our success. It's a testimony to their efforts that our production volume grew by 55% in just one year while also achieving 1.8M man-hours of safe operation without any accident or injury.

While commemorating Labor Day, FFC pays tribute to its dedicated and exceptional workforce, which has remained the backbone of the company over the past 44 years. We value the diligent efforts of our frontline workers that empowered FFC to emerge as a market leader in fertilizer industry with a reputation of being socially upright and ethically responsible. On this Labor Day, we extend profound gratitude to our workforce whose wholehearted support has enabled us to lead the industry with dignity and pride.

