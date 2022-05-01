Constitutional crisis in Punjab is over now: Rana

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has congratulated Hamza Shahbaz over taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

Rana Sanaullah, who attended the oath taking ceremony of Hamza, said a constitutional crisis has been over in Punjab. He also prayed for success of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab Chief Minister.

Rana Sanaullah expressed hope that Hamza Shahbaz will lead the province toward the goal of progress and development. He said Pakistan has been headed toward a constitutional, democratic and welfare state.

Moreover, after assuming office of Punjab Chief Minister, Hamza Sharif has started consultation for the formation of provincial cabinet.

Sources revealed that there was likelihood that Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Khwaja Salman Rafiq would be made provincial ministers. Khwaja Imran Nazir would likely to become provincial health minister. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Bilal Yaseen are also expected to get ministries.

Pakistan People’s Party may get two ministries while one each MPA from Jehangir Khan Tareen Group would be made minister and speaker of Punjab Assembly.

There would be ministries for the members of Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar groups. Jugnu Mohsin is alsi likely to be inducted as Punjab minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022