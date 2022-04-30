Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Embassy on Friday issued a statement over the chanting of slogans at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation inside Masjid-e-Nabvi in Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia confirmed the news of the arrest of Pakistanis is true, who raised slogans at Masjid-e-Nabvi (the second most holy place for the Muslims on earth).

As per Saudi Embassy, some were arrested for breaking the rules and desecrating the holy place.

Earlier today, addressing a joint news conference with Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira in Islamabad on Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government will request Saudi Arabia to take action against those who raised slogans at Masjid-e-Nabvi.