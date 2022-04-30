Rana vows action against hecklers

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that the government will request the Saudi Arabia authorities to take appropriate action against the elements involved in raising inappropriate slogans in the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW).

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, he said that his ministry will make a humble request to Saudi Arabia authorities to take action against elements involved in shouted slogans in the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) and misbehaved with Pakistani ministers during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit. We will also inform government of Saudi Arabia that the whole nation passed through a stressful period when they came to know what happened at the holy mosque, he said.

A group of rowdy people, Thursday night, shouted slogans at Masjid-e-Nabawi when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, and others arrived thereto pray and pay respect at the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s shrine

He further said that the Saudi government will also be requested to provide identification of the people involved in this shameful act and the Ministry of Law and Justice has been asked to suggest possible action against them. The raising of slogans at ministers in Masjid-e-Nabawi was an act that was planned from Pakistan, he claimed. “What happened in Medina was disrespectful, shameful for the entire nation, and an act of ignorance,” he said, adding that such elements should be deported as they must not be allowed to stay on the holy land.

The minister said that it was not a difficult task to gather 50 or 100 people to use abusive language, but this would badly affect the national politics. He warned the PTI members and supporters to stay within their limits. He said he is under severe pressure after last night’s incident; however, he has asked his party workers to remain calm and refrain from taking any action, he said.

About former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed’s statement before the Madina incident took place, the interior minister claimed that the former prime minister Imran Khan and Rasheed’s planning over the incident is on record.

Sanaullah alleged that former Imran Khan was facing corruption scandals and he was leading people on a wrong path. Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, was facing a probe for bank transactions amounting to Rs840 million, but the government would not start propaganda like the previous government’s state minister for interior Shahzad Akbar and would wait for the inquiry to complete, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaira strongly condemned the despicable act of some elements. Imran Khan must shun the practice of spreading hatred and creating divisions among the society for his vested interest, he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to target the institutions. He said that the entire nation is standing firm with the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said.

President Arif Alvi is playing the role of an opposition leader, he alleged. He also accused Imran Khan of provoking people against political rivals. “Now we understand what the connection was in which the former chief justice declared you (Imran Khan) Sadiq and Amin,” Kaira said.

