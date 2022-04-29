ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as Reliance, Axis Bank weigh

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower and recorded losses for the month on Friday on declines in conglomerate Reliance Industries and Axis Bank, while the overall sentiment was dampened by concerns around rising inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.83% at 17,102.55 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.8% to 57,060.87.

The benchmark indexes have lost more than 2% in April, hurt by weak earnings from domestic technology firms, fears over the fallout of the Ukraine war, surging inflation and strong policy tightening signals from the Fed.

The Nifty IT index have plunged 12.9% this month.

“Ukraine war situation, pace of interest rate hikes, inflationary, high commodity prices and limited purchasing power of consumers will continue to mount pressure and keep markets rangebound and volatile,” said KK Mittal, investment adviser at Venus India.

Indian shares rise as HUL results power consumer stocks

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, hit a record high earlier in the session but closed more than 1% lower.

Axis Bank, which reported its March-quarter results on Thursday evening, fell 6.6% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

The bank reported fourth-quarter operating profit of 64.66 billion rupees ($846.41 million), missing analysts’ average estimate by about 4%.

HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tata Consumer Products gained more than 1% and were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Varroc Engineering closed 8% higher after soaring 20% to its highest since January 2020. The auto components maker said it would divest its four-wheeler lighting systems operations in the Americas and Europe.

Varun Beverages ended 2.3% higher after jumping 8.9% to a record high as its quarterly net profit rose.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as Reliance, Axis Bank weigh

Vitol offers Pakistan LNG at $23.13/mmbtu for May 17-18 spot cargo

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

MoF’s monthly outlook: High inflation could dampen Pakistan's growth prospects

Rupee rebounds, appreciates 0.13% against US dollar

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn, says no more sales planned

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC once again over delay in Punjab CM oath-taking

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia to take action against Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

India seizes documents, data from Amazon, Flipkart sellers in raids

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

Read more stories