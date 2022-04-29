Oath to Punjab CM-elect: LHC approached against single bench’s decision

LAHORE: Former law minister Raja Basharat and other members of the provincial Assembly have approached the Lahore High Court against the decision of single bench asking the president of Pakistan and the governor Punjab to ensure administration of oath to Hamza Shabaz as Chief Minister Punjab.

The petitioners in an Inter-Court Appeal (ICA) contended that the LHC has no jurisdiction to interfere in the affairs of the president of Pakistan and the governor Punjab.

The petitioners’ counsel said the president of Pakistan and the governor Punjab have constitutional protections and the LHC could not pass any direction to the president and the governor.

He said the direction of the LHC asking the president and the governor to administer oath or appoint someone to administer oath to the chief minister-elect was illegal and unconstitutional. They, therefore, prayed the court to declare the decision of the single bench as illegal and without the constitutional jurisdiction.

