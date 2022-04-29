KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 155,036 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,304 tonnes of import cargo and 52,732 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,304 comprised of 46,149 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 26,075 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 30,080 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,732 tonnes comprised of 31,804 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,957 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 425 tonnes of Rice, 13,046 tonnes of Talc Powder and 5,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 6204 containers comprising of 3173 containers import and 3031 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1305 of 20’s and 810 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 124 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 701 of 20’s and 506 of 40’s loaded containers while 216 of 20’s and 551 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Nearly 08 ships namely, Tarlan, MT Quetta, Teera Bhum, Fu Hai, Noro, Mol Genesis, Silver Valerie and Msc Iris have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships namely, Cma Cgm Berlioz, Global Dominance, Arctic Flounder, Sc Hongkong, Hyundai Hongkong and Uru Bhum have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 10 cargoes, namely Sea Ambition, Gulf Barakah, Ilia 10, Forli, Wei He, MT Karachi, Kyoto Express, Dalian, Sea Wolf and Pleiades Leader were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel ‘ MSC Alessai’ and Oil tanker ‘Maersk Megellan’ left the Port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, High Trust, Celsius Nicosia, Amali and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 103,234 tonnes, comprising 50,336 tonnes imports cargo and 52,898 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,858 Containers (1,976 TEUs Imports and 2,882 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Beach Galaxy, Estia, SC Hong Kong and Al-Wajbah & three more ships, Express Athens, Affrican Cardinal and Miyama carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals, LNG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, MW-1, EETL, QICT and MW-4 respectively on Thursday, 28th April-2022 .

