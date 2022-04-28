ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
CS expresses displeasure over sale of sugar at higher price

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the sale of sugar at more than Rs 70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars of some districts and sought a detailed report from the divisional commissioners.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that clear instructions had been issued to ensure the availability of sugar at Rs 70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars but some officers did not show responsibility in compliance. He warned that implementation of the directions be ensured in all cases as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Secretary said that the deputy commissioners should go to the field to monitor the situation, adding that the sale of sugar in the Ramazan bazaars at more than Rs 70 per kg is not acceptable. He said that administrative officers must dynamically perform their duties to provide relief to people.

Asking the officers to tighten the measures against smuggling, the Chief Secretary feared that the smuggling of wheat, flour, and fertilizer may take place during Eid holidays.

He also issued instructions regarding action against diesel hoarders across the province.

The secretaries of different departments including agriculture, industries, food, cane commissioner Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

