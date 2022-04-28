VLSFO cash premiums rise

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose on Wednesday, supported by active buying interests for physical cargoes, while traders expect the regional market for the marine fuel grade to remain relatively tight in the near term.

The cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO climbed to a premium of $21.58 a tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $21.21 per tonne on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the front-month barge crack for 380-cst HSFO traded at a discount of $12.03 a barrel to Brent on Wednesday, compared with minus $13.10 a barrel in the previous session.