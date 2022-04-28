KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 27, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
289,999,147 142,538,221 7,337,356,485 4,375,203,651
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 733,560,246 (745,495,660) (11,935,414)
Local Individuals 8,240,122,516 (7,928,055,456) 312,067,059
Local Corporates 4,191,320,847 (4,491,452,493) (300,131,645)
