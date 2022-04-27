ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone set to join Cannes Film Festival 2022 jury

BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022
<p>Deepika Padukone has been attending the Cannes Film Festival since 2010 as L’Oreal ambassador. Photo: Reuters</p>

Deepika Padukone has been attending the Cannes Film Festival since 2010 as L’Oreal ambassador. Photo: Reuters

Deepika Padukone, one of India’s biggest stars, will join this year’s main jury at the Cannes Film Festival, slated to run from May 17 to 28, reported The National.

Padukone will join veteran French actor Vincent Lindon as chairman of the jury, along with British actress and director Rebecca Hall; Swedish actress Noomi Rapace; Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca; Iranian director Asghar Farhadi; French director Ladj Ly; American director Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

The group will help pick winners of the 21 films in competition this year, including the one that will be awarded the coveted Palme d’Or.

Padukone, who appeared in the acclaimed film Gehraiyaan, has been attending the festival since 2010 as L’Oreal ambassador. Lindon co-starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau.

Lindon said he was “extremely proud to be given, amid the upheaval of the many events we are going through in the world, the splendid and heavy task of presiding the jury”.

Canadian director David Cronenberg, US filmmaker James Gray and France’s Claire Denis are among the competitors for the Palme d’Or this year.

Amongst the stars slated to walk the red carpet are Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, who starred in Cronenberg’s sci-fi/horror crossover Crimes of the Future.

Denis will be debuting a thriller set in Central America -The Stars at Noon - featuring Taron Egerton and Robert Pattinson.

Gray’s entry, Armageddon Time, is an autobiographical story based on his New York adolescence, featuring Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett and Anthony Hopkins.

Tom Cruise will attend the much-awaited world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster, Top Gun.

Tom Hanks will be in town to lend support to Elvis, in which he co-stars as the rock ‘n’ roll star’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the latest film by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who has previously brought Moulin Rouge! and Gatsby to Cannes.

On announcing this year’s line-up earlier in April, festival director Thierry Fremaux had already acknowledged the global situation, saying the announcement came “after two years of crisis that we won’t recover from quickly, and at a time of sadness and war in Europe.”

A Ukrainian film will play outside of the competition-The Natural History of Destruction - from director Sergei Loznitsa about the destruction of German cities by Allied bombers in the Second World War.

