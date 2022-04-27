PM Shehbaz, Asif Ali Zardari agree to work in unison for democratic stability

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister’s House on Wednesday.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country and agreed to work in unison with all political parties for democratic stability as well as public welfare.

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

The prime minister said that the country’s development was linked with the supremacy of the constitution and the democratic process.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking the oath as a federal minister and reiterated his resolve to overcome the prevailing challenges through mutual cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bilawal took oath as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan in a ceremony led by President Dr Arif Alvi at the President House.

Earlier, several PPP leaders in TV interviews had stated that Bilawal could become the foreign minister. But when PM Shehbaz’s 34-member cabinet took oath last week — which included PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar as state minister for foreign affairs — Bilawal was not one of them.