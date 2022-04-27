ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,548 Decreased By -270 (-0.59%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By -303.1 (-1.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Q1 gold consumption down 9.69% y/y, hit by price rise, COVID

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: China’s gold consumption fell 9.69% in the first quarter from the corresponding period a year earlier, the China Gold Association said on Wednesday, as rising prices and a March outbreak of COVID-19 hit demand.

The figure of 260.26 tonnes of gold was down from 288.2 tonnes in the first three months of 2021, the association said in a statement.

“Gold jewellery consumption remained robust in January-February, but that was shaken by rising prices and pandemic outbreak in some parts of the country in March,” it said on its website.

Spot gold posted its biggest quarterly jump in nearly two years, stoked by inflation concerns amid conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It had gained 3.8% so far this year.

China’s gold output in the period from January to March rose 12.04% on an annual basis to 83.401 tonnes, the association said. That rose from a lower base as major producers in the eastern province of Shandong and central Henan resumed production.

Shandong suspended some first-quarter output last year after two gold mine accidents.

Gold gold consumption

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Q1 gold consumption down 9.69% y/y, hit by price rise, COVID

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

Read more stories