Business leaders felicitate Shehzad Ali Malik

KARACHI: Founder Group leader Mohammad Rafique has congratulated Shehzad Ali Malik on his election as Chairman United Business Group (UBG).

He said Shehzad Ali Malik as the Chairman of UBG will not only help in strengthening the group but also the United Business Group under his leadership will achieve a significant victory in the FPCCI elections. He also appreciates his 50 years of commercial service for business community.

Another business leader Muhammad Yasin congratulated Shehzad Ali Malik on his election as Chairman UBG and said that like Iftikhar Ali Malik, Shehzad Ali Malik will also be able to unite UBG.

He said that Iftikhar Ali Malik is the capital of business community and also a successful business leader of the region. Mohammad Yaseen has paid tribute to the services of Iftikhar Ali Malik.

