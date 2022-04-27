ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia likely to help resolve energy crisis

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pinning high hopes with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, analysts believe that this visit will further strengthen Pak-Saudi ties apart from helping Pakistan in overcoming energy crisis.

International relations (IR) expert, Dr Huma Baqai said, “We have long-term diplomatic ties with middle eastern countries and especially with our brotherly country Saudi Arabia. Like any other premier, Shehbaz Sharif has his utmost intention to build relations with Saudi Arabia even stronger.” Dr Huma Baqai said, “Islamabad and Riyadh are bounded by religious faith. Pakistan is facing energy crisis and expecting Saudi cooperation in this regard. The Saudi government always helped us in critical times being a sincere friend.”

Another IR expert Najam us Saqib said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit is aimed at further improving the ties that were strained during the regime of previous government. “In diplomacy, the relations work two-way.

Saudi Arabia, UAE and other members of GCC have certain security concerns which need to be addressed,” he said, adding: “There will also be discussion on furthering energy related cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.” Dr A Z Hilali, IR expert said the peace and stability of whole of South Asia rests on the situation in Afghanistan.

“We want Afghanistan to become a cradle of peace and become prosperous and stable as instability in the neighbouring country could have spill-over effect into Pakistan as well,” he said.

