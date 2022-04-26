ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
AVN 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
GTECH 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.31%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.76%)
TPL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPLP 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
TREET 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TRG 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 17,037 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,063 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,839 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil neutral in $96.91-$99.38 range

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $96.91 to $99.38 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The drop from $109.81 may consist of either three waves or five waves.

It is not very clear that the current bounce is driven by a wave d.

The clear part is that a break above $99.38 may lead to a gain into $101.37-$103.36 range, while a break below $96.91 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $92.93-$95.23 range.

On the daily chart, the consolidation from $116.64 has been shaped into a wedge, which may either turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern or a part of the big correction from $130.50.

US oil may fall into $95.23-$96.91 range

The focus is on a pivotal support at $93.79, a break below which could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $79.67.

The uptrend from $62.43 is likely to resume if oil keeps hovering above $93.79.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil neutral in $96.91-$99.38 range

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories