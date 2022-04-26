Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan International 31.12.2021 Nil (50,101.491) (9.57) (*) 28.05.2022 20.05.2022 to
Airlines Corporation Year End (4.79) (#) 10.00.A.M 28.05.2022
Limited (Unconsolidated) AGM
Pakistan International 31.12.2021 - - - 28.05.2022 20.05.2022 to
Airlines Corporation Year End 10.00.A.M 28.05.2022
Limited ("B" Class) AGM
===============================================================================================================
