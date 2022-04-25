FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has condemned a public notice issued by Indian education authorities warning students against seeking higher education in Pakistan and has sought clarification from Delhi on the matter.

A notice issued by the University Grants Commission of India and the All India Council for Technical Education advised Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education, warning that any student that does so will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India.

In a press release issued on Monday, the FO said that the tone of this notice is "threatening towards students" and "reeks of tyrannical authoritarianism".

"It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the Government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice," the press release said.

The statement said that the notice exposed the deep-seated ideological animus and chronic hostility towards Pakistan by the BJP and RSS political parties in India.

"It is deplorable that as part of its mission 'Hindu Rashtra,' the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country," FO said.

The foreign ministry also said that Pakistan has sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the notice, saying that it reserves the right to "take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India".

According to the Times of India the notice in question said: "All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education."

"Any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan."