ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
India jolted by US Congresswoman’s visit to AJK: AJK President

APP 25 Apr, 2022

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday said that Indian government was nervous because of the diplomatic move being launched to expose Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and raise the issue of Kashmir vigorously at international level.

Talking to various delegations who called on him in the federal metropolis, the AJK president said that the US congresswoman Ilhan Umar’s recent visit to AJK to hold a press conference at Muzaffarabad had perturbed the Indian government.

“India has been uselessly raising a lot of hue and cry over Ilhan’s visit and her press talk with me at Muzaffarabad despite the fact that Kashmiris’ struggle is now being acknowledged all over the world,” he said.

Since the government has decided to take up the Kashmir issue vigorously at international level, he said India’s uneasiness was quite understandable.

Referring to the killing of innocent civilians, he said that India was perpetrating atrocities in IIOJK on a daily basis and especially after the abolition of the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the human rights situation in the region had further worsened.

He stated that India cannot suppress the spirit of Hurriyat of Kashmiri people with its oppression.

