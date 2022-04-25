15 ‘Bachat Bazaars’ set up in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The district administration has set up 15 “Bachat Bazaars” in all four talukas of Hyderabad where food items and other goods are being sold at cheaper rates. The supply of goods at cheaper rates in the “bazaar” set up under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner on the direction of the Sindh Chief Minister is in full swing.

A total of 15 “Bachat Bazaars” have been set up in the district including 5 in Taluka City, 4 in Latifabad, 5 in Qasimabad and one in rural taluka where essential items are being sold to the people at affordable rates.

In Taluka City, these bazaars have been set up in Preetabad, Herabad, Paka Qila, Saima Plaza and Sakhi Pir, in taluka Latifabad at Hussainabad, Units 4, 11 and 12, in Qasimabad at Naseem Nagar, Citizen Colony, Pakora Stop, Shedi Goth and Marvi Town while in rural taluka only one bazaar was set up in Tando Jam town.

In “Bachat Bazaars” chicken meat is being sold at Rs. 418 per kg, mutton at Rs. 1150 per kg, sugar at Rs. 70 per kg, while a 10-kg bag of wheat flour is being sold at Rs. 400.

There is a huge rush of buyers in Bachat Bazaars and people have welcomed the move and demanded that such Bazaars should continue even after Ramzan.