ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
15 ‘Bachat Bazaars’ set up in Hyderabad

APP 25 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: The district administration has set up 15 “Bachat Bazaars” in all four talukas of Hyderabad where food items and other goods are being sold at cheaper rates. The supply of goods at cheaper rates in the “bazaar” set up under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner on the direction of the Sindh Chief Minister is in full swing.

A total of 15 “Bachat Bazaars” have been set up in the district including 5 in Taluka City, 4 in Latifabad, 5 in Qasimabad and one in rural taluka where essential items are being sold to the people at affordable rates.

In Taluka City, these bazaars have been set up in Preetabad, Herabad, Paka Qila, Saima Plaza and Sakhi Pir, in taluka Latifabad at Hussainabad, Units 4, 11 and 12, in Qasimabad at Naseem Nagar, Citizen Colony, Pakora Stop, Shedi Goth and Marvi Town while in rural taluka only one bazaar was set up in Tando Jam town.

In “Bachat Bazaars” chicken meat is being sold at Rs. 418 per kg, mutton at Rs. 1150 per kg, sugar at Rs. 70 per kg, while a 10-kg bag of wheat flour is being sold at Rs. 400.

There is a huge rush of buyers in Bachat Bazaars and people have welcomed the move and demanded that such Bazaars should continue even after Ramzan.

