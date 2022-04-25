Peshawar: prices of essential edibles decline

PESHAWAR: A nominal decrease in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

During the weekly survey in the local market, it was observed that prices of live chicken/meat, beef, vegetables, fruits, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, dates, and beverages are witnessing declining trends.

The survey revealed that prices of live chicken/meat are decreased at Rs266 per kilogramme against the price of Rs271 in the previous, while a dozen farm eggs are also being sold at Rs 130-140 that was available at Rs 150-160 per dozen with advent of Ramazan.

However, it was noticed butchers are openly defying the official fixed rates issued by local administration and charging buyers with exorbitantly as one-kilogramme cow meat without bone is being sold at Rs700 while with bone at Rs650 per kg against the official price of Rs550 per kg.

Prices of fresh milk and yogurt remained high-side as available at Rs150 and Rs160 per litre/kg respectively, the survey said. Whereas, it was observed that packed milk prices remained unchanged and different brands of packed and dry milk were available at high rates.

Downward trend in the price of tomato was witnessed as the commodity is being sold at Rs50-60 per kilogramme against the price Rs120-150 per kilogramme in the previous week.

Similarly, prices of peas dropped at Rs 80-100 per kg from Rs150 per kg, while lemons are still available at Rs 250-300 per kg.

Likewise, arvi at Rs100 per kg against Rs120per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs120 per kg against Rs150 per kg, cabbage at Rs100, cauliflower at Rs120 per kg, long gourd at Rs100 per kg, round gourd at Rs80 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, onion at Rs60 per kilogramme, red-coloured at Rs60 white-coloured Rs40 per kg, turnip at Rs70 per kg A bundle of reddish at Rs50-80, cucumber at Rs50 per kg.

Ginger at Rs320-350 per kg while garlic was available at Rs 250-400 per kg in the local market. Green chilli is being sold at Rs120 per kg.

Downward trend in prices of dates is witnessing amid lowering demand of the commodity, the survey noted. One-kilogram high-quality imported dates were sold at Rs400 while low quality dates were sold within the range of Rs250-300 per kilogramme. Prices of beverages are still at peak as no change in prices witnessed in the local market.

Similarly, the fruit prices are still sky-high in the local market as bananas are selling at Rs 120-150 and Rs 180-200 per dozen, Iranian apples are available at Rs 260-300, Afghanistan imported apples are being sold at Rs200-250 per kilogramme, while locally produced green-coloured apples are being available at Rs 150-200 per kg. High quality guava was available at Rs200 per kg, while others are available at Rs 100-120 and Rs150 per kg, melons are being sold within range of Rs100-120 and Rs150 per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs100 per kg, muskmelon at Rs 300-400 and Rs500 per piece, strawberry at Rs200-250 per kg, stored orange at Rs300 per dozen stored kinnow at Rs200-250 per dozen, pomegranate at Rs 200-300 per kg.

Sugar in the open market is available at Rs90 per kilogramme while price fixed at Rs70 per kg for utility stores, but was unavailable in most of the utility stores in city areas, the survey noted.

Likewise, prices of cooking oil and ghee of different brands and quality remained unchanged in the local market. Confectionery items are still sky-rocketed as bakers charged self-imposed, citing the prices have increased owing to escalating rates of Maida, ghee, and other confectionery use materials.

Similarly, as per the survey, a 20-kg flour bag of various quality and category was being sold at Rs 1200-1300, while bronze coloured flour was available at Rs1150 per 20-kg bag, while flour of government Ramazan Sasta Bazaar and special points was available at Rs800 per 20 kg bag.

According to the survey, the prices of food grains (pulses) remained on high-side in the local market.

It was witnessed that one-kilogramme good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180 while tota rice being sold at Rs 110-120 per kilogramme. Dal mash priced at Rs 300-320 per kg, white chana (big size) at Rs200 while small-size white chana at Rs160 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs260 per kg, dal chana at Rs200 per kilogramme, dal chilka (black) at Rs240 per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs180 per kilogramme, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120 per kilogramme, moong at Rs200 per kg., it was noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022