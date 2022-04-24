ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

Tahir Amin 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: ICT export remittances including telecommunication, computer and information services during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 surged to $1.948 billion at a growth rate of 29.26 percent in comparison to $1.507 billion during the same period in fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication data, in March 2022, the ICT export remittances stood at $259 million at a growth rate of 23.92 percent when compared to $209 million reported for the month of March 2021. Also, $58 million higher than export remittances of $ 201 million during the previous month of February 2022.

The net exports for the period July 2021 to March 2022 during fiscal year 2021-22 are $1.472 billion which is 75.56 percent of $1.948 billion in exports.

Last year, for the same period the net exports were $1.126 billion which was 74.72 percent of US$ 1.507 billion in exports.

Jul 2021 to Jan 2022: ICT export remittances surge to $1.487bn

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has directed the PSEB to take every possible step for achieving target of IT exports remittances. He said under the “Digital Pakistan”, vision it was vital to take forward all the matters related to information technology and connect the youth especially students to the digital world.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has set a target of $3.5 billion for the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

current fiscal year PSEB Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq Computer Information services ICT export remittances

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories