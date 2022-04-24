FPCCI team to meet Nawaz in London

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) a high-profile delegation headed by its regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi left for an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday to meet former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The delegation of the FPCCI will discuss the current economic situation; issues faced by the business community and FPCCI federal budget proposals with Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The current situation of electricity and gas, the growing imports, and dollars increased every day and suggestions were also given to the end of unemployment.

The delegation includes former senior vice president Khawja Shahzeb Akram, Shahid Saleem Qureshi, former Senator Zafar Iqbal, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Ehsanam-ul-Haq, and Coordinator FPCCI Muhammad Ali Mian.

On this occasion, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the Business community is awaiting improvement in the economic situation. The country’s economy needs a comprehensive industrial and commerce policy this time.

He further said that the government would deal with the economic challenges and solve business community problems on a priority basis.

