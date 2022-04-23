Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
23 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
F irst Capital Investments Ltd-Open 25/04/2022 13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 25/04/2022 14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25/04/2022 14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25/04/2022 15:00
Calcorp Limited 25/04/2022 14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30
First Capital Equities Ltd 25/04/2022 12:00
Media Times Limited 25/04/2022 11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
Fateh Industries Limited 25/04/2022 09:30
Dewan Textile M Ills Ltd 25/04/2022 10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25/04/2022 10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25/04/2022 10:00
Dewan Farooque S pinning Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 09:30
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd 25/04/2022 14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25/04/2022 09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited 25/04/2022 16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 25/04/2022 12:00
Sindh Modaraba 25/04/2022 12:00
Altern Energy Limited 25/04/2022 12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 25/04/2022 12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 25/04/2022 16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 25/04/2022 12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
Hum Network Limited 25/04/2022 12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25/04/2022 14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 25/04/2022 11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 25/04/2022 14:30
Pakistan National Shipping Corporat 25/04/2022 11:00
Bolan Castings Limited 25/04/2022 11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 25/04/2022 15:00
OPL Modaraba 25/04/2022 12:00
First Punjab Modaraba 25/04/2022 17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd 26/04/2022 13:30
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 26/04/2022 10:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26/04/2022 12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26/04/2022 14:30
First Capital Securities Corporation 26/04/2022 12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26/04/2022 11:30
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26/04/2022 14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
First National Bank Modaraba 26/04/2022 14:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26/04/2022 12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30
Dewan Cement Limited 26/04/2022 09:30
JS Global Capital Limited 26/04/2022 13:00
At-Tahur Limited 26/04/2022 10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26/04/2022 12:45
MACPAC Films Limited 26/04/2022 13:15
AWT Investments Limited-Open end 26/04/2022 11:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 26/04/2022 11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 26/04/2022 12:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26/04/2022 09:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 26/04/2022 12:00
Arif Habib Limited 26/04/2022 15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26/04/2022 15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 26/04/2022 10:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30
Buxly Paints Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26/04/2022 11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 26/04/2022 14:00
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) 26/04/2022 13:30
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 26/04/2022 12:30
First Paramount Modaraba 26/04/2022 11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd 26/04/2022 13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 26/04/2022 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 26/04/2022 12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 26/04/2022 13:30
Al Abid Silk Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26/04/2022 14:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
B.F. Modaraba 26/04/2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 26/04/2022 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30
SME Leasing Limited 26/04/2022 10:30
International Industries Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30
Shezan International Ltd 26/04/2022 12:30
Sitara Energy Limited 26/04/2022 15:00
Interloop Limited 26/04/2022 09:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 26/04/2022 14:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26/04/2022 11:00
Cyan Limited 26/04/2022 14:00
Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd 26/04/2022 15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 26/04/202211:00 (UAE)
Soneri Bank Limited 26/04/2022 13:00
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27/04/2022 14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 10:30
Towellers Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
The Bank of Khyber 27/04/2022 10:00
Askari General Insurnace Company Ltd 27/04/2022 11:30
Pakgen Power Limited 27/04/2022 14:30
JS Bank Limited 27/04/2022 10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 27/04/2022 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 27/04/2022 15:00
Bhanero Textile M Ills Ltd 27/04/2022 10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
Image Pakistan Limited 27/04/2022 11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 27/04/2022 14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27/04/2022 09:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 27/04/2022 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 27/04/2022 12:30
Lalpir Power Limited 27/04/2022 15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 14:00
Atlas Battery Limited 27/04/2022 09:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 27/04/2022 11:00
ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open en 27/04/2022 11:00
International Knitwear Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 27/04/2022 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. Ltd 27/04/2022 13:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27/04/2022 12:00
Packages Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd 27/04/2022 10:30
Summit Bank Limited 27/04/2022 10:00
Unity Foods Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
Systems Limited 27/04/2022 17:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00
Fecto Cement Limited 27/04/2022 12:00
Karam Ceramics Limited 27/04/2022 10:00
Panther Tyres Limited 27/04/2022 11:30
Dawood Equities Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 27/04/2022 11:30
Data Agro Limited 27/04/2022 11:15
First National Equities Ltd 27/04/2022 14:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 27/04/2022 11:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 27/04/2022 14:30
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 27/04/2022 17:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 27/04/2022 11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27/04/2022 10:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 27/04/2022 09:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27/04/2022 14:30
Next Capital Limited 27/04/2022 11:30
TRG Pakistan Limietd 27/04/2022 20:00
TPL Trakker Limited 27/04/2022 12:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited 27/04/2022 11:45
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 27/04/2022 10:00
Lucky Cement Limited 27/04/2022 15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 27/04/2022 11:30
MCB Bank Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27/04/2022 10:45
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28/04/2022 12:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28/04/2022 10:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28/04/2022 10:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
First UDL Modaraba 28/04/2022 11:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd 28/04/2022 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28/04/2022 15:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
The National Silk & Rayon Mill Ltd 28/04/2022 10:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 28/04/2022 09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 28/04/2022 22:30
Nishat Mills Limited 28/04/2022 10:30
AGP Limited 28/04/2022 13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 28/04/2022 12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 10:00
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
IGI Holdings Limited 28/04/2022 14:30
Zil Limited 28/04/2022 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28/04/2022 11:30
Azgard Nine Limited 28/04/2022 11:30
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 28/04/2022 14:00
The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan 28/04/2022 12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 28/04/2022 14:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28/04/2022 16:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29/04/2022 09:30
The Universal Insuance Company Ltd 29/04/2022 11:45
A shfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30/04/2022 9:00
=========================================================
