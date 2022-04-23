ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd         25/04/2022    11:00
F irst Capital Investments Ltd-Open   25/04/2022    13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited                25/04/2022    14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd          25/04/2022    14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd          25/04/2022    15:00
Calcorp Limited                       25/04/2022    14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd               25/04/2022    11:30
First Capital Equities Ltd            25/04/2022    12:00
Media Times Limited                   25/04/2022    11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd       25/04/2022    12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd        25/04/2022    11:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd            25/04/2022    11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd             25/04/2022    11:00
Fateh Industries Limited              25/04/2022    09:30
Dewan Textile M Ills Ltd              25/04/2022    10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd           25/04/2022    10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd            25/04/2022    10:00
Dewan Farooque S pinning Mills Ltd    25/04/2022    09:30
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd         25/04/2022    14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd                 25/04/2022    09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited                 25/04/2022    16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd           25/04/2022    11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited               25/04/2022    12:00
Sindh Modaraba                        25/04/2022    12:00
Altern Energy Limited                 25/04/2022    12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd           25/04/2022    11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd        25/04/2022    11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd     25/04/2022    11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd        25/04/2022    10:30
Meezan Bank Limited                   25/04/2022    12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd                 25/04/2022    16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd                25/04/2022    12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd        25/04/2022    11:00
Hum Network Limited                   25/04/2022    12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd        25/04/2022    11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd        25/04/2022    14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited              25/04/2022    11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd               25/04/2022    14:30
Pakistan National Shipping Corporat   25/04/2022    11:00
Bolan Castings Limited                25/04/2022    11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd               25/04/2022    15:00
OPL Modaraba                          25/04/2022    12:00
First Punjab Modaraba                 25/04/2022    17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd             25/04/2022    11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited   26/04/2022    11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd                  26/04/2022    13:30
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd   26/04/2022    10:00
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end     26/04/2022    10:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd          26/04/2022    11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd       26/04/2022    12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           26/04/2022    14:30
First Capital Securities Corporation  26/04/2022    12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              26/04/2022    10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited               26/04/2022    11:30
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd    26/04/2022    14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited               26/04/2022    11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd                26/04/2022    10:00
First National Bank Modaraba          26/04/2022    14:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd                26/04/2022    10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd             26/04/2022    12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd      26/04/2022    11:30
Dewan Cement Limited                  26/04/2022    09:30
JS Global Capital Limited             26/04/2022    13:00
At-Tahur Limited                      26/04/2022    10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd            26/04/2022    12:45
MACPAC Films Limited                  26/04/2022    13:15
AWT Investments Limited-Open end      26/04/2022    11:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                     26/04/2022    11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited                26/04/2022    12:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end        26/04/2022    09:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd              26/04/2022    11:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd      26/04/2022    12:00
Arif Habib Limited                    26/04/2022    15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd               26/04/2022    15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited             26/04/2022    10:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd              26/04/2022    10:30
Buxly Paints Limited                  26/04/2022    11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd               26/04/2022    11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd              26/04/2022    10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd                     26/04/2022    10:00
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited           26/04/2022    11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba          26/04/2022    14:00
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan)    26/04/2022    13:30
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba    26/04/2022    12:30
First Paramount Modaraba              26/04/2022    11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd                 26/04/2022    13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                 26/04/2022    11:00
Samba Bank Limited                    26/04/2022    12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd          26/04/2022    13:30
Al Abid Silk Mills Limited            26/04/2022    11:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited               26/04/2022    14:30
Olympia Mills Limited                 26/04/2022    11:00
B.F. Modaraba                         26/04/2022    11:00
Hafiz Limited                         26/04/2022    11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                 26/04/2022    11:30
SME Leasing Limited                   26/04/2022    10:30
International Industries Ltd          26/04/2022    10:30
Shezan International Ltd              26/04/2022    12:30
Sitara Energy Limited                 26/04/2022    15:00
Interloop Limited                     26/04/2022    09:00
ICI Pakistan Limited                  26/04/2022    14:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd            26/04/2022    11:00
Cyan Limited                          26/04/2022    14:00
Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26/04/2022    10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd          26/04/2022    15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd     26/04/2022    10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                  26/04/202211:00 (UAE)
Soneri Bank Limited                   26/04/2022    13:00
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                    27/04/2022    14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd              27/04/2022    10:30
Towellers Limited                     27/04/2022    11:00
The Bank of Khyber                    27/04/2022    10:00
Askari General Insurnace Company Ltd  27/04/2022    11:30
Pakgen Power Limited                  27/04/2022    14:30
JS Bank Limited                       27/04/2022    10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                27/04/2022    11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                 27/04/2022    15:00
Bhanero Textile M Ills Ltd            27/04/2022    10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd             27/04/2022    12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited              27/04/2022    11:00
Image Pakistan Limited                27/04/2022    11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited               27/04/2022    14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd            27/04/2022    12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd          27/04/2022    09:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba       27/04/2022    11:30
Matco Foods Limited                   27/04/2022    12:30
Lalpir Power Limited                  27/04/2022    15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd             27/04/2022    14:00
Atlas Battery Limited                 27/04/2022    09:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end      27/04/2022    11:00
ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open en  27/04/2022    11:00
International Knitwear Ltd            27/04/2022    12:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd    27/04/2022    15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd               27/04/2022    11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. Ltd          27/04/2022    13:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   27/04/2022    12:00
Packages Limited                      27/04/2022    11:00
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd    27/04/2022    10:30
Summit Bank Limited                   27/04/2022    10:00
Unity Foods Limited                   27/04/2022    11:00
Systems Limited                       27/04/2022    17:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                  27/04/2022    12:00
Fecto Cement Limited                  27/04/2022    12:00
Karam Ceramics Limited                27/04/2022    10:00
Panther Tyres Limited                 27/04/2022    11:30
Dawood Equities Limited               27/04/2022    11:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd         27/04/2022    11:30
Data Agro Limited                     27/04/2022    11:15
First National Equities Ltd           27/04/2022    14:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                   27/04/2022    11:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba              27/04/2022    14:30
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd      27/04/2022    17:00
AKD Hospitality Limited               27/04/2022    11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd              27/04/2022    10:00
Allied Rental Modaraba                27/04/2022    09:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited           27/04/2022    14:30
Next Capital Limited                  27/04/2022    11:30
TRG Pakistan Limietd                  27/04/2022    20:00
TPL Trakker Limited                   27/04/2022    12:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited             27/04/2022    11:45
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd             27/04/2022    11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                  27/04/2022    10:00
Lucky Cement Limited                  27/04/2022    15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited               27/04/2022    11:30
MCB Bank Limited                      27/04/2022    11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                 27/04/2022    10:45
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28/04/2022    12:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited               28/04/2022    10:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd            28/04/2022    10:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd                28/04/2022    10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd            28/04/2022    11:00
First UDL Modaraba                    28/04/2022    11:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd             28/04/2022    09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd                28/04/2022    15:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd               28/04/2022    11:00
The National Silk & Rayon Mill Ltd    28/04/2022    10:00
Pakistan Cables Limited               28/04/2022    09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd           28/04/2022    11:00
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited              28/04/2022    22:30
Nishat Mills Limited                  28/04/2022    10:30
AGP Limited                           28/04/2022    13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited               28/04/2022    12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd               28/04/2022    10:00
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd  28/04/2022    11:00
IGI Holdings Limited                  28/04/2022    14:30
Zil Limited                           28/04/2022    11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited              28/04/2022    11:30
Azgard Nine Limited                   28/04/2022    11:30
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd             28/04/2022    14:00
The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan  28/04/2022    12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd             28/04/2022    11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd      28/04/2022    14:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd     28/04/2022    16:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd               28/04/2022    11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd               29/04/2022    09:30
The Universal Insuance Company Ltd    29/04/2022    11:45
A shfaq Textile Mills Ltd             30/04/2022     9:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories