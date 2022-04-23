KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 F irst Capital Investments Ltd-Open 25/04/2022 13:30 Tri-Pack Films Limited 25/04/2022 14:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25/04/2022 14:00 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25/04/2022 15:00 Calcorp Limited 25/04/2022 14:00 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30 First Capital Equities Ltd 25/04/2022 12:00 Media Times Limited 25/04/2022 11:00 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 12:30 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 Fateh Industries Limited 25/04/2022 09:30 Dewan Textile M Ills Ltd 25/04/2022 10:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25/04/2022 10:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25/04/2022 10:00 Dewan Farooque S pinning Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 09:30 GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd 25/04/2022 14:00 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25/04/2022 09:00 Bata Pakistan Limited 25/04/2022 16:00 Service Global Footwear Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 25/04/2022 12:00 Sindh Modaraba 25/04/2022 12:00 Altern Energy Limited 25/04/2022 12:30 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25/04/2022 11:30 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 10:30 Meezan Bank Limited 25/04/2022 12:00 Pakistan Services Ltd 25/04/2022 16:00 Diamond Industries Ltd 25/04/2022 12:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 Hum Network Limited 25/04/2022 12:30 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25/04/2022 14:30 Rupali Polyester Limited 25/04/2022 11:00 Javedan Corporation Ltd 25/04/2022 14:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporat 25/04/2022 11:00 Bolan Castings Limited 25/04/2022 11:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 25/04/2022 15:00 OPL Modaraba 25/04/2022 12:00 First Punjab Modaraba 25/04/2022 17:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25/04/2022 11:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 Cherat Packaging Ltd 26/04/2022 13:30 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 26/04/2022 10:00 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26/04/2022 12:15 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26/04/2022 14:30 First Capital Securities Corporation 26/04/2022 12:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26/04/2022 11:30 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26/04/2022 14:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 First National Bank Modaraba 26/04/2022 14:00 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26/04/2022 12:30 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30 Dewan Cement Limited 26/04/2022 09:30 JS Global Capital Limited 26/04/2022 13:00 At-Tahur Limited 26/04/2022 10:45 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26/04/2022 12:45 MACPAC Films Limited 26/04/2022 13:15 AWT Investments Limited-Open end 26/04/2022 11:00 GOC (Pak) Limited 26/04/2022 11:30 Kohinoor Mills Limited 26/04/2022 12:30 UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26/04/2022 09:00 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 26/04/2022 12:00 Arif Habib Limited 26/04/2022 15:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26/04/2022 15:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 26/04/2022 10:30 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30 Buxly Paints Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26/04/2022 11:00 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 Grays Leasing Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 26/04/2022 14:00 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) 26/04/2022 13:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 26/04/2022 12:30 First Paramount Modaraba 26/04/2022 11:00 Treet Corporation Ltd 26/04/2022 13:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 26/04/2022 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 26/04/2022 12:00 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 26/04/2022 13:30 Al Abid Silk Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:30 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26/04/2022 14:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 B.F. Modaraba 26/04/2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 26/04/2022 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26/04/2022 11:30 SME Leasing Limited 26/04/2022 10:30 International Industries Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30 Shezan International Ltd 26/04/2022 12:30 Sitara Energy Limited 26/04/2022 15:00 Interloop Limited 26/04/2022 09:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 26/04/2022 14:30 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26/04/2022 11:00 Cyan Limited 26/04/2022 14:00 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 Security Investment Bank Ltd 26/04/2022 15:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 26/04/202211:00 (UAE) Soneri Bank Limited 26/04/2022 13:00 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27/04/2022 14:30 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 10:30 Towellers Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 The Bank of Khyber 27/04/2022 10:00 Askari General Insurnace Company Ltd 27/04/2022 11:30 Pakgen Power Limited 27/04/2022 14:30 JS Bank Limited 27/04/2022 10:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 27/04/2022 11:00 Dadex Eternit Limited 27/04/2022 15:00 Bhanero Textile M Ills Ltd 27/04/2022 10:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 Image Pakistan Limited 27/04/2022 11:30 Sapphire Fibres Limited 27/04/2022 14:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27/04/2022 09:30 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 27/04/2022 11:30 Matco Foods Limited 27/04/2022 12:30 Lalpir Power Limited 27/04/2022 15:45 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 14:00 Atlas Battery Limited 27/04/2022 09:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 27/04/2022 11:00 ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open en 27/04/2022 11:00 International Knitwear Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 15:30 Bawany Air Products Ltd 27/04/2022 11:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. Ltd 27/04/2022 13:00 Faysal Bank Limited 27/04/2022 12:00 Packages Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd 27/04/2022 10:30 Summit Bank Limited 27/04/2022 10:00 Unity Foods Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 Systems Limited 27/04/2022 17:00 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 27/04/2022 12:00 Fecto Cement Limited 27/04/2022 12:00 Karam Ceramics Limited 27/04/2022 10:00 Panther Tyres Limited 27/04/2022 11:30 Dawood Equities Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 27/04/2022 11:30 Data Agro Limited 27/04/2022 11:15 First National Equities Ltd 27/04/2022 14:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 27/04/2022 11:30 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 27/04/2022 14:30 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 27/04/2022 17:00 AKD Hospitality Limited 27/04/2022 11:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27/04/2022 10:00 Allied Rental Modaraba 27/04/2022 09:00 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27/04/2022 14:30 Next Capital Limited 27/04/2022 11:30 TRG Pakistan Limietd 27/04/2022 20:00 TPL Trakker Limited 27/04/2022 12:00 KSB Pumps Company Limited 27/04/2022 11:45 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27/04/2022 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 27/04/2022 10:00 Lucky Cement Limited 27/04/2022 15:00 Atlas Insurance Limited 27/04/2022 11:30 MCB Bank Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27/04/2022 10:45 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28/04/2022 12:00 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28/04/2022 10:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28/04/2022 10:30 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 10:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 First UDL Modaraba 28/04/2022 11:00 The Hub Power Company Ltd 28/04/2022 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28/04/2022 15:30 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 The National Silk & Rayon Mill Ltd 28/04/2022 10:00 Pakistan Cables Limited 28/04/2022 09:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 28/04/2022 22:30 Nishat Mills Limited 28/04/2022 10:30 AGP Limited 28/04/2022 13:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 28/04/2022 12:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 10:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 IGI Holdings Limited 28/04/2022 14:30 Zil Limited 28/04/2022 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28/04/2022 11:30 Azgard Nine Limited 28/04/2022 11:30 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 28/04/2022 14:00 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan 28/04/2022 12:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 28/04/2022 14:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28/04/2022 16:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29/04/2022 09:30 The Universal Insuance Company Ltd 29/04/2022 11:45 A shfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30/04/2022 9:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022