ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk

AFP 22 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has issued a recall plan with Chinese regulators over potential brake problems in its vehicles, an official notice said Friday.

The recall affects 2,222 vehicles over a brake fluid issue, said a notice by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

This figure is almost the total number of cars Ferrari sold in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan over the past three years, based on the company’s annual report.

“Vehicles covered by this recall… could see a higher risk of brake fluid leakage, resulting in reduced braking performance or brake failure, posing a safety hazard,” SAMR said.

Ferrari launches 296 GTS convertible hybrid model

The recall covers a portion of imported 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series cars that were made between March 2, 2010 and March 12, 2019, the regulator said Friday.

It added that these vehicles should be driven with caution, and should be stopped immediately if a low brake fluid level warning light appears.

Ferrari will replace the problematic car parts free of charge for the cars covered by the recall, the notice said.

The recall starts on May 30.

The state market regulator this month also announced US electric car giant Tesla’s recall of nearly 128,000 vehicles in China over a fault that could raise the risk of vehicle collision.

Ferrari Italian luxury carmaker SAMR

Comments

1000 characters

Ferrari to recall more than 2,200 cars in China over brake risk

President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Rupee's losing streak ends, currency appreciates 0.14% against USD

Elections to be held after govt completes its tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Blast at mosque in northern Afghan city, multiple casualties

Ilhan Omar not visiting Pakistan on govt sponsored travel: US

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Indian PM Modi to hold first public event in occupied Kashmir since clampdown

Ex-Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir signs for Gloucestershire

Britain and India in new defence and security partnership: Johnson

Taliban arrest IS 'mastermind' of Afghan mosque attack: police

Read more stories