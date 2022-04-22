ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Pakistan

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

  • Security forces determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations says
BR Web Desk 22 Apr, 2022

An army officer was killed and one soldier injured after terrorists opened fire on Thursday night at a security forces post in Kahan, a village in Balochistan.

In a press release issued on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the forces fought back and went after the terrorists in nearby mountains.

“At one of the blocking positions established to cut off the fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces,” the ISPR said.

During the skirmish, Major Shahid Basheer was martyred and another soldier was injured, while the terrorists sustained heavy losses.

Two soldiers martyred in Mashkai gunbattle

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” ISPR said.

Earlier this month, two army soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in a gunbattle in the Mashkai area of Balochistan.

The ISPR said security forces had conducted an operation against terrorists belonging to outlawed party the Balochistan Liberation Front, after receiving information about their presence in Singi, near Mashkai in Balochistan.

