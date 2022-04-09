Two soldiers martyred in Mashkai gunbattle

RAWALPINDI: Two Army soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in a gunbattle in Mashkai area of Balochistan.

According to an ISPR statement released on Friday, the security forces conduced an operation against terrorists after receiving information about their presence in general area Singi, near Mashkai in Balochistan on the night between Thursday and Friday (April 7 and 8).

Once the troops started establishing blocking positions in the Singi area, the terrorists, belonging to outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), tried to escape from hideout while opening indiscriminate fire on the security forces personnel.

Two terrorists belonging to BLF were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and surroundings.

In addition, arms and ammunition were also recovered from hideout which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, two valiant sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Raj Wali Khan and Sepoy Usama Khan, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while one officer got injured.

The security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR statement added.