Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 22 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to start Third Party Inspection (TPI) system of development projects amounting to Rs 10 billion and above aimed at improving the quality and execution of projects, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said the prime minister issued these instructions during the meeting of Metro Bus Project on April 12, 2022 wherein he desired that the Third Party Inspection regime be instituted to bring improvement in projects/procurement with the third party inspection done by Planning Commission.

Criteria for the projects selection will as follows:

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

(i) infrastructure projects of Rs 10 billion and above and Rs 1 billion and above for social and other sectors projects; (ii) projects having physical progress of 40 percent to 80 percent; and (iii) coverage of TPI will be for all sectors and regions.

According to Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Third Party Inspection report will be shared with the ministries/divisions/ executing agencies for remedial action and compliance.

Ministries/ divisions/executing agencies will forward list of the projects for TPI as per prescribed criteria and one-page brief update of each project (highlighting salient, progress update, issues/ challenges and way forward) will be required by April 30, 2022.

