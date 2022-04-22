‘Revenue system has been revamped through 8,000 Rural Revenue Centres’

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said that the whole revenue system has been revamped and modernized setting up 8,000 Rural Revenue Centres (Dhai Markaz Malls), digital girdawari, digital masawi, digital red book, digital agriculture production and digitization of all roznamchas and also saved million of rupees through introduction of e-stamping and white paper issuance system.

He said emergency operation centres had been operationalized in 36 districts across the province for better monitoring and feedback to district administration in order to improve the governance system thus benefiting the common people.

He said this while inaugurating the district emergency operation Centre in DC office Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Babar Hayat Tarar said those centres were equipped with latest video wall, media wall, computers, biometric machines, Wi-Fi routers, conference video and audio calling and also with facilities of generators, UPS and solar system including dome cameras.

He said those emergency centres had been set up in the offices of deputy commissioners throughout the province and were connected to 8,000 Dhai Marakz Malls located at Patwar circle level bringing the digitised revenue services at village level for the benefit of common people.

An effective mechanism has been devised to bring about significant improvements in the system of governance and providing the benefits of government services to the people at their doorstep, he maintained.

The SMBR further said emergency centre would monitor Ramazan bazaars, smog, emergency situation and all related matters. He reviewed in detail the arrangements made at the centre and also interacted with the staff of the centre. He said the Board of Revenue had achieved the goal of digitization and had facilitated the people with the provision of government services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022