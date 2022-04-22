ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Revenue system has been revamped through 8,000 Rural Revenue Centres’

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said that the whole revenue system has been revamped and modernized setting up 8,000 Rural Revenue Centres (Dhai Markaz Malls), digital girdawari, digital masawi, digital red book, digital agriculture production and digitization of all roznamchas and also saved million of rupees through introduction of e-stamping and white paper issuance system.

He said emergency operation centres had been operationalized in 36 districts across the province for better monitoring and feedback to district administration in order to improve the governance system thus benefiting the common people.

He said this while inaugurating the district emergency operation Centre in DC office Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Babar Hayat Tarar said those centres were equipped with latest video wall, media wall, computers, biometric machines, Wi-Fi routers, conference video and audio calling and also with facilities of generators, UPS and solar system including dome cameras.

He said those emergency centres had been set up in the offices of deputy commissioners throughout the province and were connected to 8,000 Dhai Marakz Malls located at Patwar circle level bringing the digitised revenue services at village level for the benefit of common people.

An effective mechanism has been devised to bring about significant improvements in the system of governance and providing the benefits of government services to the people at their doorstep, he maintained.

The SMBR further said emergency centre would monitor Ramazan bazaars, smog, emergency situation and all related matters. He reviewed in detail the arrangements made at the centre and also interacted with the staff of the centre. He said the Board of Revenue had achieved the goal of digitization and had facilitated the people with the provision of government services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Babar Hayat Tarar Revenue system Rural Revenue Centres

Comments

1000 characters

‘Revenue system has been revamped through 8,000 Rural Revenue Centres’

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories