Ramazan package: Punjab CS reviews implementation progress

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday presided over meeting to review the implementation of Ramazan package and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. The meeting also deliberated on various proposals for providing a subsidy on ghee in Ramazan bazaars.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that the purpose of establishing Ramazan bazaars was to provide maximum relief to people. He said that everything including flour and sugar is available in abundance in Ramazan bazaars while agriculture fair price shops have been set up to provide vegetables and fruits at discounted rates.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that on the direction of the prime minister, a 10kg bag of flour is available at Rs 400 throughout the province while sugar is selling at Rs 75 per kg in Ramazan bazaars. He said that about six lac people daily benefit from 317 Ramazan bazaars established across the province. The administrative secretaries of food, finance, livestock, and information, commissioner Lahore, director-general Public Relations, and officers concerned attended the meeting.

