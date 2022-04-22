KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Faysal Asset Management Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30 JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45 Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30 Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 PICIC Insurance L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Crescent S tar Insurance L td 22-Apr-22 11:00 TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Power L imited 22-Apr-22 10:30 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 GlaxoSmithK line Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30 Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Stock E xchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00 Shabbir Tiles & C eramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer B in Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants L imited 22-Apr-22 14:30 D .G. Khan Cement Company L td 25-Apr-22 11:00 F irst Capital Investments Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30 Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Sui Southern Gas Company L td 25-Apr-22 14:00 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 First Capital Equities Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00 Media Times L imited 25-Apr-22 11:00 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:30 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Fateh Industries L imited 25-Apr-22 09:30 Dewan Textile M Ills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00 Dewan Farooque S pinning Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:30 GlaxoSmithK line P akistan Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:00 Bata Pakistan Limited 25-Apr-22 16:00 Service Global Footwear Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Sindh Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00 Altern Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30 Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00 Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Hum Network L imited 25-Apr-22 12:30 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Rupali Polyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00 Javedan Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Bolan Castings Limited 25-Apr-22 11:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00 First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 First National Bank Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 Dewan Cement Limited 26-Apr-22 09:30 JS Global Capital Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 At-Tahur Limited 26-Apr-22 10:45 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:45 MACPAC F ilms Limited 26-Apr-22 13:15 AW T Investments Limited-Open end 26-Apr-22 11:00 GOC (P ak) L imited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 12:30 UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 09:00 Kohat Cement C ompany Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 Trust S ecurities & B rokerage Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00 Arif Habib Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Gillette P akistan Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Textile M Ills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Grays Leasing Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 J .K . S pinning Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) L td 26-Apr-22 13:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 26-Apr-22 12:30 First Paramount Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Treet Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 12:00 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 Al Abid Silk Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 S hezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 S itara E nergy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Interloop L imited 26-Apr-22 09:00 IC I P akistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Tariq Glass Industries L td 26-Apr-22 11:00 Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE) Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30 Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 The Bank of Khyber 27-Apr-22 10:00 Askari General Insurnace Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 Pakgen P ower L imited 27-Apr-22 14:30 JS B ank L imited 27-Apr-22 10:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00 Dadex Eternit L imited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Bhanero Textile M Ills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00 Faisal S pinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Image P akistan Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Sapphire F ibres Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Fauji Fertilizer C ompany Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:30 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30 Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 12:30 Lalpir Power Limited 27-Apr-22 15:45 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00 Atlas Battery L imited 27-Apr-22 09:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00 ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00 International Knitwear Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 15:30 Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. Ltd 27-Apr-22 13:00 Faysal Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Packages Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Adamjee Life Assurance C ompany Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30 Summit Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Unity Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Systems Limited 27-Apr-22 17:00 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Fecto Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Karam Ceramics Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Panther Tyres Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Dawood Equities Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 Data Agro L imited 27-Apr-22 11:15 First National Equities Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 27-Apr-22 14:30 Colgate-Palmolive (P akistan) Ltd 27-Apr-22 17:00 AKD Hospitality Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00 Allied Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 09:00 EFG Hermes P akistan Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 Next Capital Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 TRG Pakistan Limietd 27-Apr-22 20:00 TPL Trakker Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00 K S B Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Lucky C ement L imited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Atlas Insurance L imited 27-Apr-22 11:30 MCB Bank L imited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Archroma Pakistan L td 27-Apr-22 10:45 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber C ompany L td 28-Apr-22 12:00 Otsuka Pakistan L imited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Berger P aints P akistan L td 28-Apr-22 10:30 Tata Textile Mills L td 28-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Tobacco C ompany L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 First UD L Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00 The Hub P ower C ompany L td 28-Apr-22 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur L td 28-Apr-22 15:30 Globe Textile Mills L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 The National S ilk & Rayon Mill L td 28-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan C ables L imited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Sanofi-Aventis P akistan L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 Feroz 1888 Mills L Imited 28-Apr-22 22:30 NIshat Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 AGP Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Crescent Steel & A llied P roducts Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 IGI Holdings L imited 28-Apr-22 14:30 Zil Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Azgard Nine Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Mitchells Fruit F arms Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 The United Insurance C o. of P akistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Landmark S pinning Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022