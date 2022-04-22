Markets
22 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30
JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45
Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
PICIC Insurance L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Crescent S tar Insurance L td 22-Apr-22 11:00
TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Power L imited 22-Apr-22 10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
GlaxoSmithK line Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Stock E xchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & C eramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer B in Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants L imited 22-Apr-22 14:30
D .G. Khan Cement Company
L td 25-Apr-22 11:00
F irst Capital Investments
Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company L td 25-Apr-22 14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
First Capital Equities Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00
Media Times L imited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Fateh Industries L imited 25-Apr-22 09:30
Dewan Textile M Ills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00
Dewan Farooque S pinning Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:30
GlaxoSmithK line P akistan Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited 25-Apr-22 16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Sindh Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
Altern Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Hum Network L imited 25-Apr-22 12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Bolan Castings Limited 25-Apr-22 11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
First National Bank Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
Dewan Cement Limited 26-Apr-22 09:30
JS Global Capital Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
At-Tahur Limited 26-Apr-22 10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:45
MACPAC F ilms Limited 26-Apr-22 13:15
AW T Investments
Limited-Open end 26-Apr-22 11:00
GOC (P ak) L imited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 12:30
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 09:00
Kohat Cement C ompany Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
Trust S ecurities &
B rokerage Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00
Arif Habib Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00
Gillette P akistan Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Textile M Ills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
J .K . S pinning Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) L td 26-Apr-22 13:30
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 26-Apr-22 12:30
First Paramount Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
Al Abid Silk Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
S hezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30
S itara E nergy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Interloop L imited 26-Apr-22 09:00
IC I P akistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Tariq Glass Industries L td 26-Apr-22 11:00
Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE)
Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30
Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
The Bank of Khyber 27-Apr-22 10:00
Askari General Insurnace
Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
Pakgen P ower L imited 27-Apr-22 14:30
JS B ank L imited 27-Apr-22 10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00
Dadex Eternit L imited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Bhanero Textile M Ills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00
Faisal S pinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Image P akistan Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Sapphire F ibres Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Fauji Fertilizer C ompany Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 12:30
Lalpir Power Limited 27-Apr-22 15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00
Atlas Battery L imited 27-Apr-22 09:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00
ABL Asset Management Co.
Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00
International Knitwear Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. Ltd 27-Apr-22 13:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Packages Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Adamjee Life Assurance
C ompany Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30
Summit Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Unity Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Systems Limited 27-Apr-22 17:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Fecto Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Karam Ceramics Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Panther Tyres Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Dawood Equities Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
Data Agro L imited 27-Apr-22 11:15
First National Equities Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 27-Apr-22 14:30
Colgate-Palmolive (P akistan) Ltd 27-Apr-22 17:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 09:00
EFG Hermes P akistan Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
Next Capital Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
TRG Pakistan Limietd 27-Apr-22 20:00
TPL Trakker Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00
K S B Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Lucky C ement L imited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Atlas Insurance L imited 27-Apr-22 11:30
MCB Bank L imited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Archroma Pakistan L td 27-Apr-22 10:45
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
C ompany L td 28-Apr-22 12:00
Otsuka Pakistan L imited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Berger P aints P akistan L td 28-Apr-22 10:30
Tata Textile Mills L td 28-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Tobacco C ompany L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
First UD L Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00
The Hub P ower C ompany L td 28-Apr-22 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur L td 28-Apr-22 15:30
Globe Textile Mills L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
The National S ilk & Rayon
Mill L td 28-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan C ables L imited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Sanofi-Aventis P akistan L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
Feroz 1888 Mills L Imited 28-Apr-22 22:30
NIshat Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
AGP Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Crescent Steel & A llied
P roducts Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
IGI Holdings L imited 28-Apr-22 14:30
Zil Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Azgard Nine Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Mitchells Fruit F arms Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
The United Insurance C o.
of P akistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Landmark S pinning Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30
