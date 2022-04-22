ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end                         22-Apr-22      14:30
JS Investments Limited               22-Apr-22      10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd         22-Apr-22      11:45
Bestway Cement Limited               22-Apr-22      14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd            22-Apr-22      16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                  22-Apr-22      11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Apr-22      10:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd   22-Apr-22      10:30
Ecopack Limited                      22-Apr-22      10:00
Biafo Industries Limited             22-Apr-22      11:00
PICIC Insurance L imited             22-Apr-22      11:00
Crescent S tar Insurance L td        22-Apr-22      11:00
TPL Properties Limited               22-Apr-22      11:00
Nishat Power L imited                22-Apr-22      10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd        22-Apr-22      11:00
GlaxoSmithK line Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd              22-Apr-22      12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd                22-Apr-22      10:30
Macter International Ltd             22-Apr-22      10:00
Pakistan Stock E xchange Limited     22-Apr-22      14:00
Shabbir Tiles & C eramics Ltd        22-Apr-22      15:00
Fauji Fertilizer B in Qasim Ltd      22-Apr-22      10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd          22-Apr-22      10:00
National Foods Limited               22-Apr-22      11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants L imited          22-Apr-22      14:30
D .G. Khan Cement Company
L td                                 25-Apr-22      11:00
F irst Capital Investments
Ltd-Open end                         25-Apr-22      13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited               25-Apr-22      14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company L td        25-Apr-22      14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd         25-Apr-22      15:00
Calcorp Limited                      25-Apr-22      14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd              25-Apr-22      11:30
First Capital Equities Ltd           25-Apr-22      12:00
Media Times L imited                 25-Apr-22      11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd      25-Apr-22      12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd       25-Apr-22      11:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd           25-Apr-22      11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd            25-Apr-22      11:00
Fateh Industries L imited            25-Apr-22      09:30
Dewan Textile M Ills Ltd             25-Apr-22      10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd          25-Apr-22      10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd           25-Apr-22      10:00
Dewan Farooque S pinning Mills Ltd   25-Apr-22      09:30
GlaxoSmithK line P akistan Ltd       25-Apr-22      14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd                25-Apr-22      09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited                25-Apr-22      16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd          25-Apr-22      11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited              25-Apr-22      12:00
Sindh Modaraba                       25-Apr-22      12:00
Altern Energy Limited                25-Apr-22      12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd          25-Apr-22      11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd       25-Apr-22      11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd    25-Apr-22      11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd       25-Apr-22      10:30
Meezan Bank Limited                  25-Apr-22      12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd                25-Apr-22      16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd               25-Apr-22      12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd       25-Apr-22      11:00
Hum Network L imited                 25-Apr-22      12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd       25-Apr-22      11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd       25-Apr-22      14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited             25-Apr-22      11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd              25-Apr-22      14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
 Corporation Ltd                     25-Apr-22      11:00
Bolan Castings Limited               25-Apr-22      11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd              25-Apr-22      15:00
OPL Modaraba                         25-Apr-22      12:00
First Punjab Modaraba                25-Apr-22      17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd            25-Apr-22      11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited  26-Apr-22      11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd                 26-Apr-22      13:30
OLP Financial Services
 Pakistan Ltd                        26-Apr-22      10:00
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                      26-Apr-22      12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          26-Apr-22      14:30
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                      26-Apr-22      12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             26-Apr-22      10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited              26-Apr-22      11:30
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd   26-Apr-22      14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              26-Apr-22      11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd               26-Apr-22      10:00
First National Bank Modaraba         26-Apr-22      14:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd               26-Apr-22      10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd            26-Apr-22      12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd     26-Apr-22      11:30
Dewan Cement Limited                 26-Apr-22      09:30
JS Global Capital Limited            26-Apr-22      13:00
At-Tahur Limited                     26-Apr-22      10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd           26-Apr-22      12:45
MACPAC F ilms Limited                26-Apr-22      13:15
AW T Investments
Limited-Open end                     26-Apr-22      11:00
GOC (P ak) L imited                  26-Apr-22      11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited               26-Apr-22      12:30
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end                         26-Apr-22      09:00
Kohat Cement C ompany Ltd            26-Apr-22      11:30
Trust S ecurities &
B rokerage Ltd                       26-Apr-22      12:00
Arif Habib Limited                   26-Apr-22      15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd              26-Apr-22      15:00
Gillette P akistan Limited           26-Apr-22      10:30
Khyber Textile M Ills Ltd            26-Apr-22      10:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 26-Apr-22      11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd              26-Apr-22      11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd             26-Apr-22      10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd                    26-Apr-22      10:00
J .K . S pinning Mills Limited       26-Apr-22      11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba         26-Apr-22      14:00
Standard Chartered Bank
 (Pakistan) L td                     26-Apr-22      13:30
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba                             26-Apr-22      12:30
First Paramount Modaraba             26-Apr-22      11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd                26-Apr-22      13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                26-Apr-22      11:00
Samba Bank Limited                   26-Apr-22      12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd         26-Apr-22      13:30
Al Abid Silk Mills Limited           26-Apr-22      11:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited              26-Apr-22      14:30
Olympia Mills Limited                26-Apr-22      11:00
B.F. Modaraba                        26-Apr-22      11:00
Hafiz Limited                        26-Apr-22      11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                26-Apr-22      11:30
SME Leasing Limited                  26-Apr-22      10:30
International Industries Ltd         26-Apr-22      10:30
S hezan International Ltd            26-Apr-22      12:30
S itara E nergy Limited              26-Apr-22      15:00
Interloop L imited                   26-Apr-22      09:00
IC I P akistan Limited               26-Apr-22      14:30
Tariq Glass Industries L td          26-Apr-22      11:00
Cyan Limited                         26-Apr-22      14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
 Company Ltd                         26-Apr-22      10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd         26-Apr-22      15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd    26-Apr-22      10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE)
Soneri Bank Limited                  26-Apr-22      13:00
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                   27-Apr-22      14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd             27-Apr-22      10:30
Towellers Limited                    27-Apr-22      11:00
The Bank of Khyber                   27-Apr-22      10:00
Askari General Insurnace
Company Ltd                          27-Apr-22      11:30
Pakgen P ower L imited               27-Apr-22      14:30
JS B ank L imited                    27-Apr-22      10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba               27-Apr-22      11:00
Dadex Eternit L imited               27-Apr-22      15:00
Bhanero Textile M Ills Ltd           27-Apr-22      10:00
Faisal S pinning Mills Ltd           27-Apr-22      12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited             27-Apr-22      11:00
Image P akistan Limited              27-Apr-22      11:30
Sapphire F ibres Limited             27-Apr-22      14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd           27-Apr-22      12:00
Fauji Fertilizer C ompany Ltd        27-Apr-22      09:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba      27-Apr-22      11:30
Matco Foods Limited                  27-Apr-22      12:30
Lalpir Power Limited                 27-Apr-22      15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd            27-Apr-22      14:00
Atlas Battery L imited               27-Apr-22      09:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end                         27-Apr-22      11:00
ABL Asset Management Co.
 Ltd-Open end                        27-Apr-22      11:00
International Knitwear Ltd           27-Apr-22      12:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd   27-Apr-22      15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd              27-Apr-22      11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. Ltd         27-Apr-22      13:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Apr-22      12:00
Packages Limited                     27-Apr-22      11:00
Adamjee Life Assurance
 C ompany Ltd                        27-Apr-22      10:30
Summit Bank Limited                  27-Apr-22      10:00
Unity Foods Limited                  27-Apr-22      11:00
Systems Limited                      27-Apr-22      17:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                 27-Apr-22      12:00
Fecto Cement Limited                 27-Apr-22      12:00
Karam Ceramics Limited               27-Apr-22      10:00
Panther Tyres Limited                27-Apr-22      11:30
Dawood Equities Limited              27-Apr-22      11:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd        27-Apr-22      11:30
Data Agro L imited                   27-Apr-22      11:15
First National Equities Ltd          27-Apr-22      14:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                  27-Apr-22      11:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             27-Apr-22      14:30
Colgate-Palmolive (P akistan) Ltd    27-Apr-22      17:00
AKD Hospitality Limited              27-Apr-22      11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd             27-Apr-22      10:00
Allied Rental Modaraba               27-Apr-22      09:00
EFG Hermes P akistan Limited         27-Apr-22      14:30
Next Capital Limited                 27-Apr-22      11:30
TRG Pakistan Limietd                 27-Apr-22      20:00
TPL Trakker Limited                  27-Apr-22      12:00
K S B Pumps Company Limited          27-Apr-22      11:45
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd            27-Apr-22      11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                 27-Apr-22      10:00
Lucky C ement L imited               27-Apr-22      15:00
Atlas Insurance L imited             27-Apr-22      11:30
MCB Bank L imited                    27-Apr-22      11:00
Archroma Pakistan L td               27-Apr-22      10:45
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 C ompany L td                       28-Apr-22      12:00
Otsuka Pakistan L imited             28-Apr-22      10:30
Berger P aints P akistan L td        28-Apr-22      10:30
Tata Textile Mills L td              28-Apr-22      10:30
Khyber Tobacco C ompany L td         28-Apr-22      11:00
First UD L Modaraba                  28-Apr-22      11:00
The Hub P ower C ompany L td         28-Apr-22      09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur L td              28-Apr-22      15:30
Globe Textile Mills L td             28-Apr-22      11:00
The National S ilk & Rayon
Mill L td                            28-Apr-22      10:00
Pakistan C ables L imited            28-Apr-22      09:00
Sanofi-Aventis P akistan L td        28-Apr-22      11:00
Feroz 1888 Mills L Imited            28-Apr-22      22:30
NIshat Mills Limited                 28-Apr-22      10:30
AGP Limited                          28-Apr-22      13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              28-Apr-22      12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd              28-Apr-22      10:00
Crescent Steel & A llied
P roducts Ltd                        28-Apr-22      11:00
IGI Holdings L imited                28-Apr-22      14:30
Zil Limited                          28-Apr-22      11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             28-Apr-22      11:30
Azgard Nine Limited                  28-Apr-22      11:30
Mitchells Fruit F arms Ltd           28-Apr-22      14:00
The United Insurance C o.
of P akistan Ltd                     28-Apr-22      12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22      11:00
Landmark S pinning Industries Ltd    28-Apr-22      14:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd    28-Apr-22      16:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd              28-Apr-22      11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              29-Apr-22      09:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

